Employee working in Kashmiri Pandit’s shop shot dead by terrorists

In another targetted killing, terrorists on Monday evening shot dead an employee working in the shop of a Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar’s downtown Bohri Kadal.

The employee identified as Mohammad Ibrahim was critically injured when terrorists fired at him.

Terrorists escaped after firing at civilians from close range. He was rushed to the hospital where his condition was stated critical. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched the search for terrorists.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone have condemned the killing and have expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased.

Terrorists had on Sunday evening shot dead a policeman in the Batmaloo locality of Srinagar.