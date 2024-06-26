Emergency exemplified what dictatorship looks like: PM Modi in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for condemning the Emergency imposed during the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government in 1975.

The Prime Minister said, “The happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like.”

Modi’s remarks came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the House read out a resolution condemning the Emergency Period, imposed in 1975.

In a post on ‘X’, the Prime Minister said, “I am glad that the Honourable Speaker strongly condemned the Emergency, highlighted the excesses committed during that time and also mentioned the manner in which democracy was strangled. It was also a wonderful gesture to stand in silence in honour of all those who suffered during those days.”

“The Emergency was imposed 50 years ago but it is important for today’s youth to know about it because it remains a fitting example of what happens when the Constitution is trampled over, public opinion is stifled and institutions are destroyed. The happenings during the Emergency exemplified what a dictatorship looks like,” he said.

June 25, 2024, marks the 49th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency by the country’s first woman prime minister, Indira Gandhi. The Emergency, spanning from 1975 to 1977, was a period marked by suspension of civil liberties, censorship of press, and widespread persecution of political opponents under the leadership of Indira Gandhi.

Earlier, speaking in the Lower House of Parliament after being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha, Birla invoked the ‘dark days’ of Emergency and also called for a 2-minute silence over the ‘black chapter’ of Indian democracy, triggering protests from the Opposition benches.

Before adjourning the House till Thursday, Om Birla read out a resolution in the Lok Sabha condemning the imposition of Emergency by the then Indira Gandhi-led Congress government in 1975.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said, “This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India. 25th June 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India,” Birla said.

“On this day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. India is known all over the world as the mother of democracy. Democratic values and debate have always been supported in India.

“Democratic values have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Dictatorship was imposed on such an India by Indira Gandhi. The democratic values of India were crushed and freedom of expression was strangled,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NDA leaders held a protest in the Parliament premises to mark the 49th anniversary of the emergency, demanding an apology from the Congress.

BJP MP Sambit Patra said, “The whole nation is protesting today. This day is important in the minds of the people of India. 49 years ago today, the Emergency was imposed by Indira Gandhi. Around one and a half lakh people were jailed. The 42nd Amendment was brought into the Constitution of India. It is important to show the mirror to Rahul Gandhi who speaks about saving the Constitution.”

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the Emergency is a black spot in the history of India.

“The whole country was turned into a prison and a dictatorship was imposed. The current and the coming generations must know about it,” Paswan said.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said the Congress needs to see its track record before claiming that the Constitution was in danger.

“Those who speak for the Constitution the most should also take the responsibility. They are gathering votes in the name of their father and grandmother, so will they take responsibility for their deeds? They should see their track record of how democracy was choked,” she said.