Emergency darkest period in India’s history: Vice prez Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the imposition of Emergency was the “darkest period of our history’’ and called upon everyone to move ahead, carrying the lessons learned from that period.

He was speaking after releasing ‘Vaman Vraksha Kala’ book by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji, in an apparent reference to the 1975 Emergency imposed by the former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Describing the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a “glorious moment” in history after three decades of attempts, the vice president attributed its success to a visionary, dedicated, and consensus-driven approach.

Referring to humans as the “trustees of the planet,” Dhankhar said, “Earth is not exclusively for humans but for all living beings, each with the right to live on the planet.”

He stressed on the importance of creating a balance for the optimal use of natural resources.

Noting that a significant transformation is occurring on the country’s beaches following initiatives such as ‘Swachh Bharat’, Dhankar said, “This shift towards a cleaner environment presents a soothing spectacle for humans and takes care of the ecosystem.”

Expressing hope, the vice president said these changes would lead to the preservation of the pristine beauty of these natural spaces.

He also underscored the Governor’s responsibility in ensuring everyone act in accordance with the Constitution, while serving the people of the country.