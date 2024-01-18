Tribal students from Chhattisgarh, MP call on Vice Prez Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met tribal students from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and said tribals are the pride of the country.

Meeting the students at the Vice President’s residence, he said, “… you are the owners of this country. No one else is more connected to the ground than you are.”

Expressing happiness, the Vice President told the students that “the beginning of 2024 will be very fortunate for him, the Rajya Sabha family and for the Vice President’s family because their footsteps had fallen at the Vice-President’s residence.”

Advertisement

Mr Dhankhar said that “if you want to understand the strength of the tribe, its importance and its talent, then go to Rashtrapati Bhavan. The woman from the tribe, Mrs Droupadi Murmu, is the President of India, and the world’s largest democracy, the most vibrant democracy, is moving towards unprecedented progress.”

The Vice President said that today’s India has changed, and that is why India’s three highest positions — at number one are occupied by a tribal woman, at number two by a farmer’s son and at number three by an Other Backward Class. The world is watching revolutionary changes in India.

The tribal students visited the Vice-President’s residence as part of a Tribal Youth Exchange Program (TYEP), being run by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the last 15 years through Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In this programme, tribal youths/girls from remote and insurgency affected areas are taken on a tour to major cities across the country. The objectives of this programme are mainly to increase the aspirations of the tribal youth, to make them aware of the country’s development activities, schemes and employment opportunities and to introduce them to the youth of other parts of the country. From 2006-07 to 2022-23, a total of 25,880 tribal youth have participated in this programme.

This year, the TYEP programmes are being organized in 25 major cities across the country and each programme has 200 participants. A programme is also being held in Gurugram (Haryana) from 15-21 January, 2024. Students participating in this program met the Vice President today. There were 140 participants from Bijapur, Sukuma, Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh while 60 participants from Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.