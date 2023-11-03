Elvish Yadav Booked in Snake Venom Rave Party Case

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav, finds himself in legal trouble as the Noida police crack down on a rave party. The joint efforts of the police and the Forest Department led to a recent raid, unearthing a startling discovery.

The collaborative operation resulted in the seizure of nine snakes, notably five cobras, and snake venom. This startling find left everyone baffled. The police were quick to take action, booking six individuals, including the famous Youtuber Elvish Yadav. Authorities have charged them under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and they are facing allegations of criminal conspiracy.

The genesis of this situation comes after a complaint filed by an animal welfare activist affiliated with People For Animals. The complaint, registered at Sector 49 police station, unveiled a disturbing narrative. It accused the individuals of organizing a party at a banquet hall in Sector 51, Noida, where snake venom was being used for recreational purposes. Of the six people named in the FIR, the police have apprehended five, but Elvish Yadav remains at large.

The allegations against the partygoers are serious, suggesting that snake venom opioids were provided for consumption. Such claims have raised eyebrows and heightened concerns. The Noida Police have invoked sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Elvish Yadav. This step underscores the seriousness of the situation.

This scandalous rave party came under the radar due to a collaborative effort involving the Drugs Department, Forest Department, and Noida Police. Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer at People For Animal (PFA), lodged the complaint. Gupta’s complaint shed light on the presence of Elvish Yadav and other YouTubers filming videos with snakes and venom at Noida-NCR farmhouses. Even more disturbing was the claim that foreign women were invited to these gatherings to partake in snake venoms and narcotics.

The Forest Department and the Noida Police heightened their vigilance when individuals linked to PFA posed as customers. This action sparked the initiation of the investigation. SHO Sandeep Chaudhary revealed that Elvish Yadav is facing charges under multiple sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. They have already arrested five suspects in the case. The case is far from concluded as the investigation continues to unravel the extent of this alarming situation.