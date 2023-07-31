Gamla Chor Controversy: Why is it linked to Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav, the well-known YouTuber, has once again found himself at the center of a Twitter storm, but this time for all the wrong reasons. The controversy arose when host Salman Khan called out his misogynistic remarks during the filming of Bigg Boss OTT. In light of that, internet users are trending ‘Gamla chor’. Let us look at what that is.

Adding fuel to the fire, netizens are digging up some of his past actions, one of which involves an incident in February 2023 when he was allegedly involved in a case of stolen flower vases, widely referred to as the ‘Gamla chori’ case.

As expected, the internet is now fiercely divided, with some offering their support for Elvish Yadav, while others stand firmly against him.

The Gurugram pot theft video, which went viral in February 2023, continues to be under investigation by the police. Authorities are actively looking into the matter, focusing on the vehicle’s registration number as a key lead. Interestingly, on social media, many individuals are pointing fingers at Elvish Yadav, connecting him to the Gamla Chori case. They claim that the luxury vehicle seen in the video belongs to him.

However, Elvish Yadav has vehemently denied any involvement, taking to Twitter to clarify the situation and urging people not to spread false information about him.

How exactly did Elvish Yadav’s name get dragged into this incident? Social media users have been sharing a picture taken in Tijara, Rajasthan, last year, purportedly showing Elvish with a vehicle bearing the same registration number as the one seen in the Gamla Chori video. This image has been at the heart of the controversy.

A Twitter user further escalated the situation by sharing a video and picture of the Gamla Chori incident, where the same number plate on the vehicle can be spotted.

As investigations are ongoing, the internet continues to buzz with heated discussions, as both sides of the argument present their opinions on the matter. Until the police concludes its investigation, the true details behind the ‘Gamla chori’ case and its alleged connection to Elvish Yadav remain unclear.