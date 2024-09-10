Electricity to cost more in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh government has rendered yet another big blow to the domestic, commercial and industrial electricity consumers of the state as electricity will cost more.

The State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the bill brought to further amend the Himachal Pradesh Electricity (Duty) Act, 2009 (Act No. 13 of 2009) by voice vote.

After the passage of this amendment bill, milk cess and environment cess will be imposed on electricity consumers affecting consumers of all categories of the state.

Justifying the amendments, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said the government had earned Rs 130 crore from the milk cess, earlier imposed on liquor.

“The government is trying to bring about a change in the system where earlier many freebies were given,” he said, adding that the milk cess on electricity was being imposed to strengthen the economy of milk producers and uplift farmers.

The Chief Minister said that environmental cess has been imposed on industries to promote tourism industry and ensure clean environment.

He said that the amount collected by levying these two cesses will be deposited with the Electricity Department to be used for these specified purposes.

The Chief Minister said that earlier a milk cess of Rs 10 was being levied on liquor bottles, but now a cess has been imposed on electricity consumption.

“This is a very nominal environmental cess, which will not affect anyone. Two paise will be levied as cess on small industrial units, four paise for medium, 10 paise on large industrial units, two rupees for stone crushers and six rupees on charging electric vehicles,” he informed.

The Chief Minister said that this increase is needed to improve the financial health of the state. He said that efforts will be made to make Himachal the most prosperous state of the country by 2032.

“We will demand green bonus for protecting forests, but we are forced to buy electricity at Rs 7 per unit from October to March every year,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that ever since the Congress government has been formed, it has been putting burden the poor.

He said that the price of diesel was increased by seven rupees and 125 units of free electricity was stopped, while the Congress had promised to give 300 units of free electricity.

Thakur said that the Chief Minister is saying that the financial condition of the state is bad, but this does not mean that the government should burden the common man.

He said that the government has increased the charge for tap water from Rs 10 to Rs 100, which is completely wrong.

He alleged that the government has put an economic burden on any section of the society.

“We are a power surplus state and despite that power is cheaper in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, so why would anyone come to HimachalPradesh,” he said, adding that this amendment will harm the state instead of benefiting it.