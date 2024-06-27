‘Electrical Safety handbook for Students’ launched

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power in association with National Federation of Engineers for Electrical Safety (NFEES) and supported by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised an All-India Electrical Safety awareness programme, especially designed for school students on June 26, which is observed as “Electrical Safety Day”.

The subsequent week is observed as National Electrical Safety Week (NESW). The theme for this year’s Electrical Safety Awareness Programme was “Safety Starts from School”.

Over 150 representatives from Power CPSUs, District Administration, NPTI, Oil Manufacturing Companies, TPDDL, CPWD and other Stakeholders along with over 50 students from different schools of Delhi participated in the event.

Advertisement

“The All-India Electrical Safety awareness programme is significant in promoting a culture of safety and awareness among the masses. Also, for making our young generation aware about electrical fire safety,” the Ministry of Power said on Thursday.

Delivering a keynote address, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority, Ghanshyam Prasad said the event was long awaited and important to raise awareness among the general public, especially students on Electrical Safety.

“By instilling a strong foundation of electrical safety knowledge and practices in schools, we empower our youth to make informed decisions and contribute to safer environments at home, school, and beyond,” Prasad said.

The handbook titled “Electrical Safety handbook for Students” was launched in the event by the Chief Guest, Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, CEA which is prepared by National Federation of Engineers for Electrical Safety (NFEES) that can serve as a valuable resource for students, educators, and parents alike. From understanding basic electrical principles to recognising potential hazards and adopting best practices for prevention, this handbook covers a wide range of essential topics in an accessible and engaging manner.