Govt extends term of CEA V Anantha Nageswaran till March 2027

The Union government on Thursday extended the term of Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran by two years through March 31, 2027, an office order by the Department of Economic Affairs said.

The extension has been approved by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet.

Nageswaran had taken over as the CEA in early 2022, succeeding Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, who had completed his three-year term at the North Block.

The office of CEA is responsible for giving advice to the government on various economic policies, and drafting an economic survey that is tabled in Parliament a day ahead of the Union Budget.

Nageswaran has also worked as an author, teacher and consultant prior to being at the position of CEA.

He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister from 2019 to 2021.

He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and Singapore and has published extensively.

He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (MBA) degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Nageswaran has also obtained a doctoral degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts in 1994 for his work on the empirical behaviour of exchange rates.

Recently, in the Economic Survey for 2024-25 on January 31, the CEA has signalled policy continuity.

He had called on governments to get out of the way of enterprises for India to move to a higher growth trajectory.