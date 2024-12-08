Elections to Punjab civic and local bodies on December 21

The Punjab State Election Commission, on Sunday, announced the election schedule for the elections to various municipal corporations,councils, and nagar panchayats on December 21, 2024, in accordance with the notifications of the Local Government Department dated 22.11.2024. Addressing a press conference, Punjab State Election Commissioner RajKamal Chaudhuri said with the announcement of the election schedule,the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into force with immediate effect in the jurisdiction of the municipal bodies and will remain in force till the completion of the electoral process.

A copy of the MCC is uploaded on the Commission’s website: sec.punjab.gov.in. He further informed that the publication of the electoral rolls for the civic bodies going to the polls has been done on 7.12.2024 and a copy of the same is available with the concerned electoral registration officers (SDMs) and also in the office of the concerned municipal body.

In addition to this, he added that the total electorate consists of37,32,636 registered voters of which 19,55,888 are males, 17,76,544are females, and 204 others, subject to modification on account of the special revision carried out by 7 December 2024.It is pertinent to mention here that as per the election schedule announced by the Commission, 9 December 2024 has been fixed as the first day for filling of nominations (between 11 am and 3 pm in the offices of the concerned returning officers and 12 December 2024 wouldbe the last date for filing nominations (up to 03:00 pm).

Besides, the commission has fixed 13 December 2024 as the date for scrutiny and 14December 2024 as the last date for withdrawal of candidature (up to 3pm).He highlighted that EVMs would be used for the balloting. An adequatenumber of EVMs have been arranged for use in the elections. The polls would be held on 21.12.2024 from 7 am to 4 pm through the use of EVMs.The polled votes will be counted on the same day at the polling station itself, after the completion of polling of votes.Sharing more details, he added that polling, wherever required, would be held for 381 wards of the municipal corporations and 598 wards of the municipal councils/nagar panchayats.

Furthermore, he said needful security arrangements have been made by the Police Department. A comprehensive security plan has beenprepared. There are a total of 1,609 polling locations with 3,809polling booths. 344 polling locations have been identified as hypersensitive and 665 as sensitive.The hypersensitive polling stations would be provided with an additional force of 1 HC and 1 C, and covered through intensive mobile patrolling. An adequate number of platoons have been kept in reserve.A total of 21,500 personnel of Police Department and Home Guard Jawans would be deployed in the districts, he said.Raj Kamal Chaudhuri said three personnel would be deployed for a single polling station and 4 personnel would be deployed for a double polling station.

Similarly, five personnel would be deployed for a triple polling station and 6 personnel would be deployed for a QuadPolling station. In case of need, the CPs and SSPs have been authorised to enhance the security deployment at polling locations/stations. He highlighted that instructions regarding the prohibition on carrying arms and ammunition have been issued. District magistrates being competent authority under the Arms Act will assess the necessity or requirement with regard to the deposit of arms.

The expenditure limits notified for a candidate contesting for the municipal elections are Rs 4,00,000 for the municipal corporation, Rs 3,60,000 for municipal council Class I, Rs 2,30,000 for municipal council Class II, and Rs 2,00,000 for municipal council Class III. The expenditure limit notified for a candidate contesting for the nagar panchayat is Rs 1,40,000.

Moreover, around 23,000 election personnel, including ROS/AROS/presiding/polling officers would be deputed on election duty. 25 IAS/PCS officers would be appointed as general observers in the districts where polling is to take place to oversee the smooth and

peaceful conduct of the polls.

He stated that for the convenience of voters, a specimen of Nomination Form 20 and Affidavit has been made available for downloading on the website of the Commission: sec.punjab.gov.in, and the Commission has made all the arrangements to conduct the elections in a fair, free and peaceful manner.