Eknath Shinde hails Mahayuti’s performance; credits PM Modi for strong show

Priyanka headed for huge victory in Wayanad,Cong wins Palakkad, LDF retains Chelakkara
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who made her poll debut from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, is headed for a massive victory.
As per official Election Commission (EC) trends, the Mahayuti is set to form the government, with the BJP leading in 130 seats, followed by its allies Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), leading in 55 and 40 seats, respectively.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, an ecstatic Shinde said, “I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, Nadda ji – all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that I have been proven right about what I had said that we will win 200 seats. We (Mahayuti) fought like a team…”
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also thanked the people of Maharashtra for the big victory and gave its credit to PM Modi’s development works.
Meanwhile, posters depicting BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister have surfaced in Washim city.
With the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) struggling in the state, leading in only 19 seats each, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) trailing with 14 seats, the Mahayuti alliance is poised for a landslide victory.
