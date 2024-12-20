Eight burnt to death, 50 injured in LPG tanker truck explosion in Jaipur

At least eight people were killed and around 50 sustained serious burns in when a LPG tanker exploded with a big bang after collision with a truck near Bhankrota on the outskirts of the city Friday morning.

The tanker was taking a turn towards Bagru at the Ajmer Jaipur Highway when a speeding truck hit it from the rear causing the explosion in the tanker that instantly caught fire. So intense was the blaze that it instantaneously engulfed several vehicles and some shops along the road. According officials and hospital sources, bodies of the deceased charred to an extent that only three dead could be identified. As many as 30 trucks, two buses, seven cars, and some two wheelers burnt in the fire.

According to Health Secretary Ambrish Kumar, 39 people were brought at the SMS Hospital here, of them four succumbed later while 35 others were undergoing treatment. Some of the injured were being treated at private hospitals. With the condition of several injured being critical the toll is likely to go up.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma rushed to the accident site to take stock of the situation on the spot and inspect rescue and relief operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up CM Sharma for a briefing on the mishap. He has assured of all help. Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar also took stock of arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the hospital and inquired about the health of the victims.