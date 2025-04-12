Royals return to Jaipur looking to halt RCB’s away-win juggernaut

Having endured a mixed start to their campaign, Rajasthan Royals will look to get their campaign back on track in IPL 2025 when they take on the dangerous tourists in Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Sunday’s afternoon match.

Nearly three weeks into IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals will get a taste of their ‘original’ home conditions for the first time in the season, and would certainly hope for a winning start in the Pink city. The Royals had earlier played two of their ‘home’ matches in Guwahati with mixed results. Having said that, Sanju Samson’s men will be up against a side that has won all their matches on the road and Rajat Patidar’s outfit will be desperate to keep that momentum going.

The RCB side beat Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede for the first time in 10 years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk for the first time in 17 years, and have also thrashed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in the season opener. Going by RCB’s winning record in away games, the Royals will have to get their act together and revisit their strategy, especially after losing their previous match to Gujarat Titans.

RCB are placed at the fourth spot in the points table after winning three of their five games so far, while RR are at seventh after managing only a couple of wins from as many outings.

Heading into Sunday’s match, the Royals will expect the top order to provide a fiery start, something they have missed in the tournament so far. The inconsistent form of Yashashvi Jaiswal has hurt the team’s cause, but Sanju has led the charge alongside the likes of Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer.

Their bowling has finally come of age with Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma getting the important breakthroughs, while their spin-bowling department is led by the Sri Lankans Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. Having conceded in excess of 200 on a couple of occasions, the Royals will be wary of RCB’s batting might and will be expected to come up with a disciplined effort.

For the visitors, Virat Kohli’s return to form is a welcome sign, as his partnership with Phil Salt will be crucial for their success. Skipper Rajat Patidar has been in sublime form, and would be expected to lead from the front. RCB’s middle order batting has blown hot and cold with Liam Livingstone getting a half century, and the likes of Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Krunal Pandya will be expected to use the long handle at the death.

Pandya has been brilliant with his left-arm spin, along with the young Suyash Sharma making it a formidable unit. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are experienced campaigners and will be expected to take advantage of RR’s vulnerable top-order, especially Jaiswal, while the left-armer Yash Dayal has also come of age in this edition.

RCB to go green in Pink City

RCB will sport the iconic green jerseys when they take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The green jerseys, made from recycled fabric, highlight the franchise’s broader sustainability initiatives, aiming to raise awareness about conservation and the need to protect the environment.

Speaking on the initiative, Rajesh Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said: “For us it is about being bold, both on and off the pitch. Our green jerseys are more than just a symbol; they are a call to action. As proud representatives of the Garden City, sustainability is a natural priority for us. Through this initiative, we aim to leverage the cultural and social power of RCB to drive awareness and inspire fans to take small steps towards conservation.”

According to a statement from the franchise, RCB’s sustainability endeavours are not only comprehensive but also rooted in data. Regular carbon audits allow the franchise to closely track their ecological impact across all operations. The franchise carries out detailed surveys to map their carbon footprint, not only within the stadium through diesel generator emissions but also through fan commutes to and from the stadium, gauging the impact of spectator travel on overall emissions.