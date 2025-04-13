Border village in Kashmir electrified, LPG-enabled jointly by Indian Army & Aseem Foundation

In a powerful example of inclusive development and national service, Simari, a border village in Karnah Valley of North Kashmir has been fully electrified and LPG-enabled through a joint initiative of the Indian Army’s Vajr Division and Aseem Foundation, under the aegis of Chinar Corps.

Situated along the Line of Control(LoC), with one half of the village across in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Simari holds deep strategic and democratic importance by being the Polling Booth Number one in the country, epitomising the reach and resilience of India’s democratic framework.

Plagued by energy shortages and power cuts, the village of 53 homes and 347 residents relied heavily on firewood and kerosene. Responding to the villagers’ appeal, the Indian Army initiated a solar electrification and LPG distribution project designed by the Aseem Foundation.

The village was divided into four micro-grid clusters, each equipped with solar panels, inverters, batteries, and LED lighting, ensuring a reliable and sustainable power supply. Additionally, all homes received LPG connections with double-burner stoves, eliminating dependence on polluting fuels and improving living conditions.

The initiative is dedicated in the memory of Colonel Santosh Mahadik, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal, who laid down his life in service to the Nation. In a solemn tribute, Colonel Mahadik’s mother, Ms Kalinda Mahadik; Commander Tangdhar Brigade and Aseem foundation Founder & MD Sarang Gosavi will be jointly inaugurating the solar electrification system in Simari on 14 April 2025.

The inauguration ceremony will be witnessed by the local population including women, children, elders, and civil dignitaries.

This initiative is a testament to the Indian Army’s steadfast commitment to border area development, in alignment with the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme. It reinforces the Army’s role not just as defenders of the nation, but as partners in progress-bringing light, dignity, and opportunity to even the remotest frontiers of India, said a defence spokesman.

The valley based Chinar Corps in cooperation with the Aseem Foundation, through its sustained efforts in rural electrification, clean energy adoption, and community development, has been playing a vital role in empowering border communities across Jammu & Kashmir. Its partnership in this project reflects a deep commitment to Nation-building through innovation, inclusion and local engagement.