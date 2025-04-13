5 family members killed in car-truck collision near Jaipur

Five members of an extended family were killed when their car rammed into a speeding truck near Jamwa Ramgarh in Jaipur district on Sunday morning.

The victims were en route to Reengus in Sikar district to pay obeisance at the Khatu Shyam pilgrimage dham when their car collided with the truck at Nekawala Toll Plaza on Dausa-Manoharpur Highway.

Advertisement

Senior police and district officials, including the SDM of Jamwa Ramgarh, reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Advertisement

Rescuers faced difficulties in retrieving the injured truck driver and the bodies of the victims trapped in the wreckage of the damaged vehicles.

The deceased included a woman and a 12-month-old child, according to the police.

The injured truck driver was admitted to NIMS Medical College Hospital.

A police spokesperson added that a three-member medical board has been constituted to conduct the postmortem examinations.