Eight burnt to death after killing of TMC leader in West Bengal’s Birbhum

As many as eight people have been burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far. Addressing the media, Malviya clarified that the death figure of ten reported earlier was incorrect, and said, “Today morning the bodies of seven people have been removed from the same house. Earlier ten people were said to have died. The death figures given earlier were not correct. A total of eight people have died.”

He further informed that Bahadur Shaikh’s murder was reported last night, an hour after which 7-8 houses nearby had caught fire.

“11 people have been arrested in the case. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) there and Circle Inspector (IC) of Rampurhat have been removed,” Malviya informed.

A special investigation team has been formed to investigate the matter.