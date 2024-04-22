Rajnath Singh: No power in the world can stop introduction of CAA in the country

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today launched a fierce attack on Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali controversy. “She’s now just Mamata by name. In character and conduct, her ‘Mamata’ has been lost,” Mr Singh said at a rally at Sagarpara Narasinghapur club playground in Murshidabad. He asked: “What has happened to West Bengal since Mamata Didi became chief minister? Lawlessness has spread throughout the state.

Criminals and hooligans are running rampant while the decent people are terrified. West Bengal has become infamous for crime and communalism. If incidents like Sandeshkhali happen in a state with a woman chief minister, what can one understand?” Mr Singh was addressing a gathering to campaign for BJP Lok Sabha candidate Gourishankar Ghosh. “No power in the world can stop the introduction of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country,” Mr Singh added. Two days ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that she will not allow CAA or NRC in this state as long as she is alive.

Rajnath Singh was believed to have given his answer in Sunday’s meeting. Mr Singh claimed that BJP will get more than 30 seats in the Lok Sabha polls in the state this time. He then promised the people of the state a crime-free West Bengal under the BJP’s leadership, stating, “I am telling you, this time fly the flag of the BJP in West Bengal. Whoever has caused incidents like Sandeshkhali will face competition. When the ED and CBI came to investigate, they were attacked by these goons. There’s no law and order left in West Bengal. The first condition for any state’s development is strict law and order.

Advertisement

And what can be said about the incidents like Sandeshkhali? Not just India, the whole of humanity feels ashamed.” He then attacked Mamata Banerjee directly, saying: “Even in SSC, TET exams, there is corruption. Even in lotteries, there is corruption. Wherever you go, there is corruption! Mamata Didi, I want to tell you, you’re just Mamata by name. Mamata is supposed to be motherly. Why don’t you see the suffering of the people? Where has your motherly compassion gone? Now you’re just Mamata by name.” “She wants to form a government by dividing Hindus and Muslims.

This politics of caste and religion should stop. If you want to do politics, do it with justice and humanity, Mamata Didi,” Mr Singh said. Besides criticising the state government, Rajnath Singh also highlighted a large number of public welfare projects of the Prime Minister Modi-led government at the Centre. Campaigning in Malda for party candidate Khagen Murmu, Mr Singh said: “TMC leaders are involved in corruption and extortion. Ministers of Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet are behind bars on corruption charges.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has failed to conduct a fair recruitment in school services and other sectors.” Addressing another gathering in Siliguri, Mr Singh claimed that the people belonging to Gorkha, Rajbanshi, Adivasi, Rabha , Toto and other communities are being deprived of their legitimate claims during the tenure of the TMC government. Mamata Banerjee has stopped implementation of several Central government’s welfare schemes and changed the name of PM Awas Yojona and showcased it as Bangla Awas Yojana, he claimed.