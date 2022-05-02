Eid-Ul-Fitr: Holiday declared in Kerala on Tuesday too

The Kerala government declared Tuesday a state government holiday in honour of Eid-Ul-Fitr, said on Monday.

Monday had already been declared a public holiday at that point. Because the moon could not be seen on Sunday, Muslim clerics announced that Eid would be celebrated on Tuesday in the state.

As a result, the state has declared Monday and Tuesday to be public holidays.

All University tests scheduled for Tuesday have been rescheduled.

With the Covid epidemic waning, Eidgahs have resurfaced for the first time since 2019, and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has already stated that he will attend the morning prayer session in the state capital.

Muslims make up 26% of Kerala’s population of 3.30 million people, second only to Hindus (54%), with the Christian community accounting for 18%.

(with inputs from IANS)