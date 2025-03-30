Eid-ul-fitr date: Here’s when Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and India will celebrate!

The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close, and Muslims worldwide are eagerly awaiting the sighting of the crescent moon, which signals the beginning of Eid-ul-Fitr, and the date of the festival varies from country to country, depending on local moon sightings. Here’s a look at when different nations will mark this joyous occasion in 2025.

Saudi Arabia confirms Eid on March 30

Saudi Arabia has officially declared that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The announcement came after religious authorities confirmed the sighting of the Shawwal crescent on the evening of March 29. With this confirmation, preparations for Eid prayers and festivities are in full swing across the kingdom.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr will be Sunday, March 30 2025. Advertisement The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1446 was SEEN in Saudi Arabia today subsequently tomorrow is the beginning of the month of Shawwal 1446#Eid #EidMubarak #Eid2025 pic.twitter.com/WfAbcYbp2M — Muslim (@Muslim) March 29, 2025

UAE likely to follow Saudi Arabia

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to celebrate Eid on the same day as Saudi Arabia. Moon sighting efforts will take place on March 29, and if the crescent is observed, UAE residents will also observe Eid on March 30.

The country traditionally follows Saudi Arabia’s announcements, making it highly likely that both nations will celebrate together.

Eid-ul-fitr date in the United States

Muslim communities in the U.S. have also confirmed Eid on March 30. Masjid Bilal, a well-known Islamic center in New Jersey, has announced special Eid programs, including free food distribution, goody bags for children, and various community activities to mark the occasion.

Pakistan and Iran to celebrate on March 31

In Pakistan, experts from the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) predict that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on the evening of March 30. This means that Pakistan will celebrate Eid on March 31, following a 29-day Ramadan.

Similarly, Iran is expected to observe Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31, as the crescent moon will likely be visible there a day later than in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

India awaits moon sighting

In India, Ramadan began on March 2, 2025, making the Eid date dependent on the moon’s visibility on March 30. If the crescent is there that evening, Eid will fall on March 31; otherwise, it could be on April 1.

As the festival approaches, Muslim communities across the globe are preparing for Eid prayers, family gatherings, and traditional feasts. This marks the end of a month of fasting and devotion.