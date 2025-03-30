Eid al-fitr 2025: Saudi Arabia confirms moon sighting, festivities begin on March 30

Saudi Arabia has officially announced that Eid Al-Fitr 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30, following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon on Saturday, March 29. This marks the end of Ramzan 1446 AH, bringing the month of fasting to a close.

The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the moon sighting, declaring Saturday as the final day of Ramzan 1446 AH.

A significant moment in Islamic history will unfold this Eid, as Sheikh Abdurrahman Al-Sudais will lead the Eid Al-Fitr 2025 prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. This will be his first time presiding over the Eid prayers in his four-decade-long tenure.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has declared a four-day holiday for employees in the private and non-profit sectors. The break begins on the evening of Saturday, March 29, and will last until Wednesday, April 2. Regular work resumes on Thursday, April 3.

The importance of moon sighting

Moon sighting plays a crucial role in Islamic tradition, as the lunar calendar determines the start and end of months. The beginning of Ramzan and the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr are both based on the appearance of the new crescent moon.

On March 27, the Saudi Supreme Court had urged Muslims across the kingdom to look for the Shawwal moon on the evening of March 29. With the crescent confirmed, Saudi Arabia will observe Eid on March 30.

When will Eid be celebrated in India?

Eid celebrations in India will likely take place on March 31 or April 1, depending on the local moon sighting. Ramzan began in India on Sunday, March 2, a day after it started in Saudi Arabia.