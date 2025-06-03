When is Bakrid or Eid al-Adha 2025 in India and Saudi Arabia? Know the date and significance

As the Islamic world prepares itself for Eid al-Adha, often called Bakrid, millions of Muslims are preparing to mark one of the most spiritually significant moments of the year. In India, the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, June 7, a day after it is observed in Saudi Arabia.

Eid al-Adha, known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), who, as per Islamic belief, was prepared to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. Before the sacrifice could be carried out, God provided a ram instead.

This year, the day of Arafah, which precedes Eid and holds deep significance for those undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage, falls on Friday, June 6. It is considered the holiest day in the Islamic calendar.

Pilgrims gather at the plain of Arafat near Mecca to pray and seek forgiveness, a central ritual of the Hajj, which all Muslims are expected to perform at least once in their lifetime, if able.

Eid al-Adha follows the lunar Islamic calendar, falling on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the final month. Unlike the fixed Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is based on moon sightings, which means that dates can differ slightly across countries depending on when the new moon is first spotted.

Hence, while Saudi Arabia will observe Bakrid on June 6, India and several other countries will celebrate it the following day.

Traditionally, the occasion is marked by special prayers, gatherings at mosques and open prayer grounds, and the act of animal sacrifice.

Families who can afford it sacrifice a goat, sheep, or other livestock to honour Ibrahim’s devotion, and the meat is distributed in three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for those in need.

Beyond the rituals, Eid al-Adha is a time of generosity, community, and reflection. New clothes are worn, festive meals are shared, and acts of charity are encouraged. The three days following Eid, known as the Tashreeq days, are also observed with prayer and family togetherness.

As the date approaches, markets bustle with preparations, livestock sales, food shopping, and the planning of family feasts