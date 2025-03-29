Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Dates in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK & more

With the auspicious month of Ramadan in its final stages, Muslims worldwide look forward to the sighting of the crescent moon, which will signal the onset of Eid-ul-Fitr 2025. Translated as the “festival of breaking the fast,” Eid-ul-Fitr is a moment of celebration, prayer, and revelry after a month of fasting from dawn till dusk.

The precise date of Eid is contingent on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon, which is different in each country. Ramadan 2025 started in India on March 2 after the crescent moon was sighted on March 1. Saudi Arabia, in which the moon was visible one day earlier, initiated Ramadan on March 1.

Advertisement

For Eid, sighting of the moon will again play an important part. If on the night of March 30, the crescent moon can be seen from India, Eid-ul-Fitr will be on March 31. Otherwise, the festival will be on April 1.

Advertisement

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in different countries:

Islam is based on the lunar calendar, and the beginning of each month is contingent on moon sighting. Saudi Arabia, which usually sights the moon ahead of other places, will search for the Shawwal crescent on March 29. If sighted, Eid will be celebrated within the country on March 30. If not, Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid on March 31, and India will also probably follow suit a day later.

The US, the UK, France, and Germany observe moon sighting reports from Saudi Arabia, while Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan align their celebrations with India.

The Islamic calendar is lunar based, and every month is either 29 or 30 days. The sighting of the crescent moon marks the end of one month and the beginning of another. If on the 29th night of Ramadan, the moon is sighted, Eid is the day after. In case it is not, Ramadan lasts 30 days, and Eid is the day after.

Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid is a day of communal prayers, charity, and merriment. Muslims start the day with a special prayer, followed by social gatherings with family and friends. Traditional sweets such as seviyan (vermicelli pudding) and other celebratory dishes are made.

With the moon sighting looming, everyone will be looking up to the sky to find out the precise date of this eagerly awaited celebration.