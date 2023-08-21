Efficient management key to water security: President Murmu

Sustainable development of water resources and efficient management of water are the keys to water security and economic growth, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

Addressing officers of the Central Water Engineering Services who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said water was the fundamental need for life and water resources management has always been an important and challenging task for all generations.

With greater economic growth and increasing urbanisation and development, there would be a need for optimum utilisation of available resources, Muru said, adding the changing trend of climate has already started affecting the water sector and the country has different topographical and climatic patterns in different regions.

Advertisement

She highlighted that Central Water Engineering Services officers were expected to play a key role in adopting a holistic approach to address existing and upcoming challenges. She advised them to emphasise on the development and management of water resources in a sustainable manner.

The president noted that the Centre has rolled out the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, which was a people’s movement for water conservation. ‘Har Ghar Jal’ was an important campaign with the aim to provide tap water to all rural households.

The government, she said, was committed to providing ‘assured irrigation to every farm’ under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana’. Mission Amrit Sarovar was also being taken up as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with an aim to conserve water for the future by rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.