# India

Effective steps taken to ensure HP’s financial discipline:CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing the review meeting of the Finance Department here on Tuesday, said that the state government was ensuring ideal financial management. He said that the state government has taken effective steps towards financial discipline during its two-year tenure.

Statesman News Service | Shimla | January 14, 2025 6:43 pm

Photo: SNS

All government departments have been given clear directions that after budget allocation for any work or project, the stipulated period for its completion should be strictly followed.

The government was committed to the welfare of every section of the society by making optimum and balanced use of the resources of the state.

For this, special attention was being given to financial management, he said, directing to clear all the pending bills of Public Works Department and Jal Shakti Department.

The CM conducted a detailed review of subjects related to e- delivery, budget, expenditure and treasury.

In another review meeting of Energy Department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and other undertakings, the CM took detailed information on various subjects related to their financial status, resources and loans, and gave necessary guidelines.

