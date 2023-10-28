“ED should not be misused”: Chhattisgarh Dy CM TS Singh Deo

Following the ED raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief, Govind Singh Dotasara, in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo said the probe agency “should not be misused”.

“ED should not be misused…Why did ED not pay attention to Operation Lotus?…ED should be impartial, which they are not and that is objectionable,” Singh told ANI.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “Not only iron is found in Chhattisgarh, in fact, the intentions of Chhattisgarhi people are also steely. Don’t try to scare…”

The raids which came even as Rajasthan is gearing up for the assembly polls, took a political tone with several Congress leaders attacking the central government, claiming that the “atmosphere” in Rajasthan is in favour of the Congress party, hence the BJP made its “last move”.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the raids.

Taking to ‘X’, Kharge wrote, “As elections are around the corner, ED, CBI, IT etc. become the real ‘Panna Pramukh’ of BJP. Seeing its certain defeat in Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party made its last move! After Chhattisgarh, ED has also started action against Congress leaders entering the assembly election campaign in Rajasthan”.

“The dictatorship of the Modi government is fatal for democracy. We will continue to fight against the misuse of agencies, and the public will give a befitting reply to the BJP,” he added.

The ED also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the properties of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and the party’s candidate for the Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money laundering inquiry into an alleged examination paper leak case in the poll-bound state.

The premises of Dotasara, a former Minister for School Education, in Sikar and Jaipur, apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others were searched.

The Rajasthan assembly polls are to be held on November 25.