ED raids in Kanpur, Kushinagar & Gorakhpur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at different places in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a money laundering case against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra.

The team went to the locations of the employees handling Raj Kundra production work and their close ones. Apart from Kanpur, raids have also been conducted in Gorakhpur and Kushinagar.

There were also reports that a youth has been taken into custody from Gorakhpur. But there is no official confirmation on it.

The ED has taken this action in connection with the money laundering investigation related to the preparation and dissemination of obscene materials through mobile apps.

Sources said on Friday morning, ED conducted raid in Shyam Nagar in Kanpur at the residence of Arvind Srivastava.

Arvindra Srivastava used to handle the production work of Raj Kundra while living in Singapore. It is being told that the team had reached here to investigate the case registered by Mumbai Police in 2021.

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate team has also raided Gorakhpur and Kushinagar. It is also reported that this raid has been conducted in the investigation of pornography and money laundering case of Mumbai. The ED team has raided the house associated with a software company in ward number six of Padrauna.

The Enforcement Directorate team has taken a youth into custody and is interrogating him. After this the team is investigating at Gorakhpur . The team has also detained a youth in Gorakhpur .