ED raids in Chh’garh despite CM’s warning of retaliatory action

Thumbing its nose at Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s open warning to the Central agencies of dire consequences, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, raided more than 15 premises of business men, politicians and powerful bureaucrats widely believed to be close to him. The much anticipated ED raids come close on the heels of IT raids in July this year on many of those under raid today.

ED teams began their raids on the premises related to businessmen Suryakant Tiwari, his relatives and associates, Raigarh Collector Ranu Sahu, her IAS husband JP Maurya and another IAS Sameer Vishnoi along with others early this morning, sources claimed.

Business and residential premises of Tiwari’s father-in-law and former Congress MLA Agni Chandrakar, businessman Sunny Lunia, Badal Makkar, Ajay Naidu, CA Prakash Malu and liquor baron Amolak Singh Bhatia have also been raided, sources added. However, there is no official word from the agency so far.

Political fist-fight between the BJP and the ruling Congress erupted soon after the news about raids broke out with the former CM and BJP veteran Dr. Raman taunting CM Baghel for allegedly being the ATM of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Baghel retorted by saying that the BJP doesn’t have the guts to fight on its own in the state that’s why it is trying to intimidate the Opposition parties through misusing Central agencies.

Income Tax sleuths, earlier in July, had raided 29 locations related to Suryakant Tiwari, his associates and close relatives along with CM’s Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasiya in which they claimed to have collected evidences of collection of more than Rs. 200 crore of illicit money, cash payments made to government officials, and evidences suggesting election funding with the ill-gotten money.

During the IT raids, a large number of property agreements and huge undisclosed investments were also found. ED action today is believed to be based on the evidences gathered during the IT raids. Meanwhile, the residence of Baghel’s close aide Saumya Chaurasiya’s who has been raided earlier turned into a virtual fortress since yesterday as the news of ED raid was already doing rounds for the last days.

Signalling his growing impatience over the way the ED and the IT have been tightening their noose around some very influential officials and businessmen known for their proximity to him, a beleaguered Baghel said if anyone unnecessarily tormented by these agencies lodges complaint, a stern action will be taken by the state Police.

“We are not against the Central agencies; they are welcome to operate here. If someone has committed something wrong, then Central agencies should take action against them. But they should not unnecessarily torment people,” he told media persons on his home turf Durg last month.

The BJP, however, had a field day with former CM Raman Singh not only taking CM Bhupesh head on, but he also hinted at difficult times for pro-Congress (Panja Chhap) officers if the saffron party is voted to power in 2023.