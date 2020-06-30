A team of Enforcement Directorate has reached the house of Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday for the second round of questioning in connection with the Sandesara brothers bank fraud and money laundering case probe.

As per the reports, a three-member team of the central agency along with few other officials reached Patel’s 23, Mother Teresa Crescent home in the Lutyens’ zone of central Delhi around 10:30 am.

Patel was questioned for first time in the case on June 27. He was allowed questioning at home by the agency after he refused to visit the ED office citing prevailing COVID-19 guidelines that discourage senior citizens to go out.

Officials said Patel’s statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the latest session.

This money laundering case pertains to the alleged Rs 14,500 crore bank loan fraud that is said to have been perpetrated by the Vadodara-based pharma firm Sterling Biotech and its main promoters and directors– Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara, Chetankumar Jayantilal Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara — all of whom are absconding.

The Sandesaras are also facing separate probes by the CBI and the Income Tax Department for their alleged nexus with some high-profile politicians and charges of corruption and tax evasion, respectively.

At present, they are stated to be based in Albania, from where India is trying to extradite them.

The ED registered a criminal case in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud on the basis of an FIR and a charge sheet filed by the CBI.

It is alleged that the company took loans of over Rs 5,383 crore from a domestic consortium led by the Andhra Bank, which had turned into non-performing assets.

(With inputs from PTI)