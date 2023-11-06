ED, IT, CBI raids before Modi speech no coincidence: Kharge during Rajasthan campaign

Lamenting the alleged misuse of Central investigation agencies, the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sending the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax, and CBI as ‘jawans’ for election ‘prachar’ (publicity) before going for ‘bhashan’ (speech) in the poll-bound states.

“You (Modi) did not bring anything new. What they brought new is the ED, IT, CBI. These are your (Modi’s) Jawans. They go for publicity (campaign). Then Modi goes for public speech in the election bound states,” Kharge said while addressing a huge rally organised after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot filed his nomination papers from the Sardarpura seat in Jodhpur.

Pointing out at the raids by the Central agencies coinciding with the elections, he asked how come the ED raids take place only during elections. “Was your department sleeping in the last five years? There have been no raids till two months ago. Raids are being conducted on Bhupesh Baghel. Have you ever seen this in a democracy? Did this happen during the times of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi? Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not do this,” he said.

Advertisement

Comparing himself as a Dalit with Modiji as a ‘poor chai wala’, Kharge remarked, “Come here Maharaj (Modi), you say you are poor, backward. But I am a Dalit. I am more backward than him. People drink tea from you (Modi). If I make tea, they don’t even drink tea.”

Pointing out that Modi, in his public meetings, accuses Congress people of looting the country, he said, “You are going to loot the country. What new work did you do?

“The PM speaks about the poor because of the elections in five states and extends free ration for five years. But the Modi Government is busy supporting his industrialist friends like Adani rest of the time. During his (Modi’s) tenure the rich are becoming richer, and the poor poorer,” he said.

Hailing the Rajasthan government’s 10 flagship schemes and seven new guarantees, Kharge said, “Modi is so nervous wondering what would happen to him? They lost in Karnataka, Himachal. Ladakh corporations lost in the elections. They got two seats. He got a little nervous. They say anything out of nervousness. Abuse anyone. People are tolerating his abuses”.

Recounting Modi government’s assurances, he said all of them given since 2014 turned out to be lies. The Congress president categorically said, “Modi jhutono ka sardar hai (Modi is the lord of lies).”

Kharge assured party leaders and the workers, “Congress is not afraid, no matter how someone tries to scare. The one, who is scared, is dead. Keep fighting for your principles. These people are lagging behind. Let it be done. They will go back, we will go ahead “.