ED court asks Revanth to appear on Oct 16

In a setback to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy , the ED court at Nampally has summoned him to appear before it on October 16. He is an accused in the cash- for- vote case which had taken place in 2015.

Reddy, as a TDP MLA ,was caught red handed offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to the nominated Anglo-Indian MLA Elvis Stephenson to vote for the TDP candidate Vem Narender Reddy ahead of MLC election in Telangana. He is currently out on bail. Expressing displeasure on the absence of the accused in the case, the court ordered all the accused to attend the next hearing.

Last week the Supreme Court refused to transfer the trial of the case from Telangana to Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh while asking him not to interfere in the functioning of the prosecution in the case. The apex court also directed that the Director-General of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) would not report to the Chief Minister over prosecution of this particular case. The BRS had approached the court to shift the trial to Bhopal.

Meanwhile, criticising the CM, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused Revanth Reddy’s brother of collecting commissions in Serilingampally area which includes the city’s IT hub. He said that even the local MLA had stated that Tirupati Reddy was running a commission shop. Incidentally, although Tirupati Reddy’s house in Jubilee Hills area received notice from the revenue department for violations, a High Court order has stopped demolitions. Rao asked “How can there be two rules – one for the poor and another for the Revanth’s brother, Tirupati Reddy? Is this justice? While Tirupati Reddy has received full protection the poor were left helpless and homeless while demanding 2 BHK houses for those whose houses were demolished for violating either FLT or buffer zone near lakes. He even charged that the CM was taking out his grudge against slum dwellers in Hyderabad for voting for the BRS.