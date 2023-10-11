ED claims to have found incriminating records against records

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, conducted searches at 13 locations linked to the AAP MLA from Okhla Amanatullah Khan and his associates under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe agency claimed to have found proof of the proceeds of crime in the form of cash that was invested in immovable properties in Delhi under different names during the searches,.

In an official statement, the ED said that during the searches it carried out at the 13 locations in the national capital on Tuesday, the agency seized several incriminating records and pieces of evidence in the form of physical and digital evidence that indicate Khan’s role in the offence.

According to the probe agency, the searches were conducted on Tuesday in connection with a case related to illegal recruitment of staff in Delhi Wakf Board and illegal personal gains made by wrongfully leasing Wakf Board properties during Khan’s tenure as chairman of the board in 2018-2022.

The ED took up the probe on the basis of a CBI FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC while three more FIRs filed by the Delhi Police are also being probed by the agency to ascertain the role of Khan and his associates.