Robert Vadra questioned by ED for 5 hours on day two in land deal

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, was questioned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with land deal matter of Haryana.

He is likely to appear before the agency again on Thursday as well for continued questioning, sources said.

Vadra’s questioning on Wednesday took place for around five hours, after he had reached the ED office at around 11 am accompanied by his wife.

During the day the businessman had left the anti-money laundering agency’s office for a brief time for lunch, and had again joined the questioning at the agency’s office before leaving at around six in the evening.

Over the past two days, he had been confronted with several questions for about ten hours, as per sources.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, Vadra has said that he has always cooperated with the agency.

So far he has been questioned multiple times by the agency.

Vadra was first summoned in this case on April 8 but he did not depose and sought a fresh date, the agency sources said.

The probe is about a land deal of February 2008 where a company linked to Vadra– Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd– purchased a piece of land in Shikohpur, Gurugram from a firm named Onkareshwar Properties.

It is alleged that the mutation of this land was done within hours. The Haryana Police had filed a case in this deal in 2018.

Vadra had earlier said he had he already submitted a large number of documents before the agency.

He had said the summons are politically motivated.

The businessman had said that whenever he did any transaction, it was in accordance with rules and regulations, and the agency could ask as many questions as he had nothing to hide.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the (ED)had filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, also naming party leader Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others, including several firms.

The matter has been listed for arguments in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25.