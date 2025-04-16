Not scared of anyone, says Vadra on day 2 of ED questioning

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second consecutive day in connection with the Gurugram land case.

Vadra was accompanied by his wife and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The two shared a brief hug before Vadra entered the ED office.

Advertisement

Speaking to media before arriving at the ED office, Vadra said he was surprised by the second summon from the agency despite having appeared 15 times earlier in the same case.

Advertisement

“I was surprised to see the second summon from the agency as I have already appeared 15 times before the agency regarding the same case. I was questioned for 10 hours, and I gave 23,000 documents…I showed my statements from 2019 to the agency and you are asking the same questions that I answered in 2019, and the people of the agency were also shocked. I can just say that the agencies are being misused…” he said.

Vadra added, “I am not going to run away from the country. I will answer all the questions. I have no issues; use as many agencies as you want.”

He also pointed out that he got a clean chit in the same case when Manohar Lal was the Chief Minister of Haryana.

“…When this investigation was done in Haryana, the administration found that there was nothing wrong. (Manohar Lal)Khattar ji gave me a clean chit in the same case. I fail to understand why I am being questioned after 7 years again…,” he said.

Taking a veiled dig at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Vadra said, “Hum kisi se darte nahi hai (We are not scared of anyone)… We are the target because we are relevant. Whether Rahul Gandhi is stopped in Parliament or I am stopped outside. We are the target for sure, but we are not the soft target, we are the hard target.”

The Congress workers staged a protest against the central government at the party’s 24, Akbar Road office in Delhi. The party also held nationwide demonstrations in front of ED offices at state headquarters over the alleged misuse of central agencies.

The protest comes in the wake of ED action against Vadra as well as the agency’s prosecution complaint against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and others in the alleged National Herald money laundering case.