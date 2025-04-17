Robert Vadra grilled by ED for third consecutive day

Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on the third consecutive day for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to a land deal matter of Gurugram, Haryana.

The anti-money laundering agency’s case is related to alleged irregularities in a land deal, back in 2008 which is related to a company linked to Vadra.

According to Vadra, the federal agency has been asking repeated questions that he had already answered back in the year 2019.

Vadra, while speaking to the media before leaving for ED office, noted that there was no new question, while also said that if tomorrow were not a public holiday, he would have to celebrate his birthday in the agency’s office.

He alleged that the way things are happening is an alleged misuse of the agencies by the government.

Vadra also said it is a public holiday on Friday, and he will celebrate his birthday with his family, or else they would keep calling him.

During the past two days, Vadra has been grilled for more than ten hours, while he has slammed the action as “political vendetta,” accusing misuse of probe agencies by the centre in a bid to target opposition.

Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has said that he would emerge stronger, despite being put under pressure.

On Thursday as well, he was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when he arrived at the ED office in the morning.

Meanwhile, Vadra was first summoned in this case on April 8, but he did not depose and sought a fresh date, sources said.

The probe is about a land deal of February 2008 where a company linked to Vadra bought a piece of land in Shikohpur, Gurugram, Haryana from another private firm.

It is alleged that the mutation of this land was done within hours. The Haryana Police had filed a case in this deal in 2018.

Vadra had earlier said he had already submitted a large number of documents before the agency.

The businessman had said that whenever he did any transaction, it was in accordance with rules and regulations, and the agency could ask as many questions as he had nothing to hide.

On the other hand, BJP has asserted that the strongest war has been waged against corruption, referring to ED questioning of Vadra.

Briefing the media here, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Vadra was involved in corruption and was protected by the then Congress government.

The BJP leader added that every single penny of corruption will be taken back, and he also rejected the allegations of Congress that the action in the land deal, and in the National Herald case are political vendetta.