ECI to meet leaders of Kashmir parties on 8 August ahead of Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet leaders of political parties in Srinagar on 8 August to discuss issues related to conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, will visit J&K from 8 to 10 August to review the preparations for the polls.

At least three representatives of each political party have been invited to meet the ECI at the Sher-e-Kashmir Convention Centre in Srinagar.

As per the schedule, on 10 August, the Commission will visit Jammu for a review meeting with enforcement agencies.

The ECI will also hold meetings with the chief electoral officer, administration and central armed forces to review the preparations. Additionally, the Commission will review preparations with the Chief Secretary, DGP, District Election Officers, and Superintendents of Police from all 20 districts.

The ECI has indicated that assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir before 30 September, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.

The poll body has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to transfer officials posted in their home districts, as well as those connected with the election process that will be completing a three-year tenure on or before 30 September.

It is worth mentioning that the PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to her.

Thereafter, J&K has remained without an elected government as it was put under the central rule and it was split into two union territories in August 2019 when the Article 370 was also scrapped.