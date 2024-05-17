MP Cong files complaint with EC over ‘haraami’ barb by Mohan Yadav

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for allegedly calling the party “haraami” while addressing a rally at Rewari in Haryana on May 15.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari has submitted the complaint to the ECI demanding a ban on MP CM Dr Yadav from further campaigning. The Congress leader has also demanded that an FIR be registered against the MP CM for violation of model code of conduct.

MP Congress ECI-related matters in-charge J P Dhanopia said today that Dr Mohan Yadav used the indecent word ‘haraami’ for the Congress while speaking about the Ram Temple in his public rally speech at Kausali in the Rewari district under the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertisement

In his complaint addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner on 16 May, Dhanopia urged the ECI to book Dr Mohan Yadav for violation of model code of conduct and take strict action against the MP CM. Dhanopia also demanded that Dr Mohan Yadav be banned with immediate effect from carrying out any further campaigning in the remaining Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress leader said that Dr Mohan Yadav is on a constitutional post and using such foul language against the opposition party and demanding votes in the name of religion was a blatant violation of the model code of conduct.

According to the Congress, Dr Mohan Yadav had said in his speech at Rewari that initially the Congress was writhing in pain over the Ram Temple but when the Temple got constructed and its consecration was done, the Congress started saying that Lord Ram belonged to them too, and that was the ‘haraami pana’ of the Congress.