ECI carries out training of BLOs, poll related officers from UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday carried out training of over 350 Booth Level Officers from four states as part of its ongoing training program to ensure free and fair elections with grassroot participation.

The training program today was the seventh of the series of training of BLOs, BLO Supervisors and Electoral Registration Officers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 353 grassroots election officials including 101 from Uttar Pradesh, 82 from Uttarakhand, 83 from Rajasthan and 84 from Himachal Pradesh took part in the training programme.

Addressing the participants, Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar said that these training programmes are essential to ensure that elections are conducted strictly in accordance with the Representation of People Act 1950, Registration of Electors Rules 1960, Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and the instructions issued by the ECI from time to time.

The CEC also underlined that the participants, through the training, will familiarise themselves with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls as published with the DM/District Collector/Executive Magistrate under section 24(a) of RP Act 1950 and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT under section 24(b) respectively.

He also encouraged the BLOs and BLO Supervisors to make the electors also aware of these provisions during their interactions.

With this, over 3,350 field officials have been trained in the last two months by ECI in New Delhi.