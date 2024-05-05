ECI allows shifting of 7 polling stations in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla & Kinnaur

In response to a proposal aimed at facilitating voters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted permission to shift seven polling stations in Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Kinnaur.

A spokesperson from the election department said here on Sunday that as per the proposals submitted by the District Election Officers (DEOs) of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Kinnaur, the ECI has approved the relocation of 73-Shirar Polling Station of Assembly Constituency 22-Manali from Government Primary School, Shirar, to Panchayat Ghar, Shirar; 51-Pashi Polling Station of Assembly Constituency 24-Banjar from Government Middle School Pashi to Government Primary School Pashi in Kullu district; 99-Hanogi Polling Station of Assembly Constituency Darang-30 from Government Primary School Dungar to Community Hall Near Gau Sadan Hanogi; 26-Hiun Polling Station of Assembly Constituency 32-Dharampur from Government Primary School Hiun Galu located at Hiun Doyam to Mahila Mandal Bhavan Hiun Doyam; and 38-Ghadyatar Polling Station of Assembly Constituency 34-Balh (SC) from Panchayat Ghar Luhakher to Patwar Khana Ghadyatar in Mandi district.

Similarly, permission has also been granted to shift the Polling Station 78-Ghandal of Assembly Constituency 64-Shimla (Rural) of Shimla District from Government Degree College, Dhami, to Government Primary School, Ghandal; and 85-Choling Polling Station of Assembly Constituency 68-Kinnaur (ST) of Kinnaur District from Government Primary School Choling (New Building) to Government Primary School Choling (Old Building), he added.

The spokesperson said that the decision to relocate these polling stations has been taken to facilitate the voters.