EC suspends 7 policemen over charges of rigging UP bypolls

The Election Commission on Wednesday suspended seven policemen over complaints of rigging of Uttar Pradesh bypolls.

Voting for the polls to nine assembly seats was marred by minor violence with the BJP and SP charging each other of rigging the polls.

State Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said 7 policemen have been suspended in the state on charges of irregularities. Of these, 2 are from Kanpur, 3 from Muzaffarnagar and 2 from Moradabad. He said that the polling personnel will check the ID of the voters before voting. Policemen cannot do this. If this happens then strict action will be taken.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav charged that BJP is pressurizing the administration to stop SP supporters from voting.

“Officials are not allowing people to vote. The Election Commission has said that policemen cannot check voters’ cards, yet after checking they are being prevented from voting,” he told media persons.

Appealing to the public, he said that if the police stop people from voting once, then go to vote again. Taking the names of the officers, he has demanded their immediate removal.

Akhilesh Yadav said that SP people should make videos and take photographs of such officials who are not allowing them to vote. He said that both the engines of BJP have come face to face that is why dishonesty is taking place in these elections.

“BJP wants to win the elections dishonestly. Police officers who are involved in election irregularities, we are making a list of their names and designations. No one will be spared. Tomorrow the court’s decision will go against these dishonest people. They will lose their job, pension, PF, besides they will also lose respect among their children, family and relatives.

“There is no need to tell how the public will view such an officer. The Election Commissioner will get information about the dishonest people. I will personally inform you about the officer who snatched the Voter ID card in Meerpur,” he announced.

Without taking the name of CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav said that Delhi and both the Deputy CMs are against him. He is fighting to save his throne but despite all this, SP is winning the by-elections of all the nine assembly seats in the state. Not a single MLA is in favor of CM Yogi.

Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the Election Commission and said that it seems that the senses of the Election Commission are not working. These people can neither see nor hear anything.

Meanwhile , BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, while attacking SP, said that knowing that its defeat in the by-elections is certain, Samajwadi Party has put forward its goonda and mafia cells.

“SP never likes the by-elections to be held in an atmosphere of peace and harmony, that is why these people are bent upon making the by-elections bloody,” BJP state president said while addressing the press conference here on Wednesday.

He said that this is a sign of the disillusionment of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. “There is a danger of political ground slipping. The entire state is shocked to see the latest version of the dark exploits of the red caps. Crossing all limits of hooliganism and putting humanity to shame, sad news has been received of the brutal murder of a daughter of a Dalit community in booth number 13 village Kajhra of Karhal. The girl’s parents say that their daughter was murdered by SP leaders only because the daughter had talked about voting for BJP,” he claimed.

He said that the misdeeds of red cap goons are once again in front of everyone. Red caped goons of Akhilesh Yadav, who raised the slogan of PDA, brutally murdered a Dalit daughter in Karhal. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should keep his party’s goons under control, rest of the police and administration will take their own action. In the by-election areas, SP has tried to influence the elections by calling a large number of unruly elements outside.

BJP State President said that Saifai family and Akhilesh Yadav’s goons are again trying to create an atmosphere of terror in Mainpuri. BJP will not tolerate this and neither the government nor the people of Uttar Pradesh. They say that police should not check people’s IDs, how can this happen, fake voting is the identity of SP. Attacking this is necessary to ensure the purity and transparency of by-elections, he added.

BJP State President said that all the allegations made by SP regarding Meerapur Assembly and by-elections in UP are baseless, they cannot hide their incompetence by playing the victim card. They say that the media is sold, everyone is sold. They say that if BJP voters are not coming out of their homes, then who is voting? It is clear that the building of lies cannot be strengthened by the bricks of truth.

He said that it is certain that BJP will get a huge mandate in the by-elections of UP, the defeat of SP’s goondaraj in the state is certain, good governance always wins over misgovernance and mismanagement and the people of UP are going to prove this to be true.

On the other hand , UP BJP has written a letter to the Election Commission in the Kundarki Assembly seat of Moradabad district, accusing people from outside the district of fake voting and conducting polling without identifying the Pardhan women.

BJP has alleged that people coming from outside districts and outside assembly have been accommodated in mosques, madrassas and lodges located in Kundarki assembly. These people are being made to vote by making fake identity cards. These people are casting fake votes by making fake identity cards in the names of voters who are not in the district or who have died and voting is being conducted without ensuring the identity of the Pardhanshi women.

BJP has demanded that voters should be identified and voting should be conducted and strict action should be taken against those who cast fake votes.