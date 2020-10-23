The Election Commission has challenged the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s move to restrict physical political rallies in nine districts in the Supreme Court.

By-elections in 28 seats are scheduled in the state and the High Court has put curbs keeping in mind the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

High Court on Wednesday asked that magistrates of the districts under its jurisdiction not give permission to any candidate or political party for public gatherings unless they can prove that virtual election campaign is not possible.

Yesterday, the Madhya Pradesh government too had moved the apex court challenging the High Court’s order.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s two political rallies at Ashok Nagar’s Shadora and Bhander were cancelled following HC’s order.

CM later appologised to the people through a video message.

“We respect the High Court and its decision. But regarding this decision, we will go to the Supreme Court, because it is like having two laws in a single land,” Mr Chouhan told news agency ANI.

“In some parts of Madhya Pradesh, physical political rallies are allowed. It is not allowed in another part. Political rallies are being held in Bihar, but it is not allowed in a part of Madhya Pradesh. So we will seek justice from the Supreme Court,” he added.