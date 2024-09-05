EC issues notification for third phase of J&K Assembly polls

The Election Commission on Thursday issued notification for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

The filing of nomination has started following the notification.

In the third phase, polling will be held in 40 Assembly constituencies including Sopore, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Samba, Nagrota and Kathua in the Union Territory.

According to the notification issued by the poll panel, the last date for filing nomination is 12th September and the scrutiny of nomination will take place the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is 17th September. The polling will be held on 1st October, as per the notification.

The voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

Last month, the EC announced that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases with first phase voting on 18 September, second phase on 25th September and third phase on 1st October.

The counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir will take place along with Haryana on 8th October.

Notably, in December last, the Supreme Court had ordered the Commission to hold Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir by 30th September, 2024, while pronouncing the judgement in the cases concerning the abrogation of Article 370.

This is the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after ttttthe abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.