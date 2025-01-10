EC issues notification for Delhi Assembly polls

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued notification for the single phase Delhi Assembly polls , scheduled to be held on February 5.With the issuing of the notification by the poll panel, the filing of nomination has started.

“The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi has, by notification issued under sub-section (2) of Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951), published in the official Gazette of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the 10th January, been pleased to call upon all Assembly constituencies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, to elect members to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in accordance with the provisions of the said Act ,” read the notification issued by the EC.

According to the notification, the last date for filing nomination is January 17 and the scrutiny of nomination will take place the next day.The last date for withdrawal of nomination is January 20. The polling will be held on February 5. The voting will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm.

The date before which the election shall be completed is February 10, as per the notification.The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The upcoming Delhi assembly elections would see a triangular contest among the three major parties-AAP, BJP and Congress.

Notably, the AAP and Congress, which are part of the INDIA bloc and had contested the last Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi, are contesting these elections solo. In the general elections, out of the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi, both these parties drew a blank with BJP winning all seven seats.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 Assembly seats and BJP eight constituencies, while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats. The Congress drew a blank on both these occasions.