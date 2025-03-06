JNUSU protests at Dean’s office demanding release of student union poll notification

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) 2025-26 on Thursday staged a protest at the Dean of Students (DoS) office, demanding the release of notification for the student body polls.

The students from Left-affiliated parties demanded that the administration release the notification at the earliest as per Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and open the newly-constructed Barack hostel.

In a statement, the student body said, “As per the Lyngdoh Committee Report (LCR), the JNUSU election process should be completed within 6-8 weeks of the completion of the admission process. The administration should release the notification for the same once the admission process of this session is complete after the closing of PhD admissions.”

However, the administration has not released notification despite the completion of the admission process and deliberately delaying the polls, it added.

Moreover, the students demanded that the Barack hostel also be opened.

In reaction to the protest, the Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) has assured the students and released a notice clarifying the JNUSU Election, asking the union and students not to hold protests and demonstrations, citing that the matter is sub judice.

The elections for JNUSU were held last year after a deadlock of four years in which the Left alliance secured a clean sweep victory, winning all four central posts.