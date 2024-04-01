EC censures BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Congress’ Supriya Shrinate for ‘derogatory remarks against women’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against women.

In its order, the poll panel said they were convinced that both the leaders made a personal remark and violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The ECI warned Ghosh and Shrinate to remain careful in public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct was in force.

“Their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from this time onwards,” the poll body said.

A complaint was filed against the West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for his derogatory remarks against state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On the other hand, Congress’ Supriya Shrinate had allegedly made controversial remarks on BJP’s Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut in a post on social media which is now deleted.



After the post triggered a massive controversy, Shrinate clarified that someone from her social media team made the post and that she would never say something like that for a woman.