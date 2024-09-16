Modi govt has failed on every front: Cong

The Congress on Monday said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has failed on every front in resolving the issues concerning the people of the country, on completion of 100 days of its tenure.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress chairperson of social media Supriya Shrinate said, “Today, the Narendra Modi government has completed 100 days. There are various issues that face this nation. The Modi government has miserably failed this country on every front.”

Referring to the workings of 100 days of the ruling dispensation, she said, “It has been a government of U-turns — from lateral entry, to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, to the Broadcast (Services Regulation) Bill, to indexation, to NPS (national Pension System) which has been now replaced by UPS (unified Pension Scheme). This has been a U-turn government.”

Pointing out incidents of rail accidents, Shrinate said, “The reality is that the Indian Railways has seen its worst phase. Thirty eight rail accidents, 21 deaths were reported.”

Taking a jibe at Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, she said, “The Rail Minister of this country calls these small incidents and continues to make reels.”

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress spokesperson said, “The reality is that the infrastructure built under you, made under you have completely collapsed, be it bridges, roads, statues and airports. From the new Parliament building that was leaking to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which was leaking in the Garbhagriha, to the statue of (Chhatrapati) Shivaji (in Mumbai)…. If this is not proof of corruption then what is ?”

Mentioning Jammu and Kashmir, Shrinate said, “In the last 100 days, there have been 26 terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir, 21 of our bravehearts have lost their lives and 15 citizens killed. Who is responsible for this ? Where is the accountability ? Is Mr Modi going to speak about this at all ? I don’t think so.”

On incidents of crime against women, she said, “The reality is there have been 104 cases of crime against women. You speak on Bengal, you must. But why don’t you speak on Bihar, Uttarakhand and UP ? Why is it that the BJP IT cell members accused of gangrape in IIT BHU are given a hero’s reception when they get bail ?”

Asserting that the economy is at stake, Shrinate said, “The rupee value has fallen. The reality is FDI has fallen. The reality is unemployment is breaking new barriers everyday.”

She claimed people in the country are reeling under high prices.

On the Manipur issue, Shrinate said, “What is your (PM Modi) plan for Manipur ? Manipur has been burning for the last 16 months where violence has erupted again, internet is banned and curfew is imposed. What are you going to do about Manipur ? Will you never go to Manipur Mr PM ? All that you are interested in is political survival. For your survival , you are trying to turn a blind eye to the problems of the country.”