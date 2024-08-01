Ghosh posts pic of SSKM ward, criticises govt; TMC responds

“Is the state’s top super specialty hospital a cattery?” This time, Dilip Ghosh has stirred up a storm on social media by posting pictures of the ‘pathetic’ condition of SSKM Hospital. The pictures show several cats roaming around the hospital and even sitting on hospital equipment. Mr Ghosh claimed that these cats are defecating and urinating in the hospital, making it dirty, and are also sharing the patients’ food. The photos are reportedly from the male medicine department of the Mackenzie Ward in the main block.

As soon as the pictures surfaced, they created a commotion in various circles. By posting these pictures of the cat army, Mr Ghosh has questioned the state’s healthcare system and the services of SSKM Hospital.

After the post, Trinamul took a dig at Mr Ghosh. Trinamul spokesperson Dr Shantanu Sen said, “When his own party has cornered him, stripped him of all positions, he is still lying. But he himself knows the reality that during BJP’s rule, the country had to witness dead bodies floating in rivers. Dilip Babu also knows how Mamata Banerjee has improved Bengal’s healthcare system. He knows that Bengal is the only state in India where 100 per cent of people receive free healthcare through government infrastructure. If Dilip Babu is blindfolded and taken to any large government hospital, after opening his eyes, he wouldn’t be able to tell whether it’s a government hospital or a corporate hospital.”

In his social media post, Mr Ghosh wrote, “The male medicine department is a paradise for cats. In this state, people don’t get a place to be admitted to the hospital, but cats roam freely, and dogs get dialysis in human hospitals!”