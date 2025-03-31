Earthquake today: India’s neighbors shaken—See the affected regions

Earthquake today: A wave of seismic activity has struck different parts of the world in the past few days, raising concerns over infrastructure damage and potential aftershocks. India has expressed deep concern over the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that jolted Myanmar and Thailand on Friday. Authorities are on standby for an emergency response as the region continues to experience aftershocks.

The earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand is not an isolated event. Several tremors have been reported in the surrounding regions, prompting experts to analyze patterns and assess the risks of further seismic activity. The aftershocks, though milder, continue to shake the affected areas, leaving residents on edge.

Tonga Islands shaken by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake today

On Sunday, March 30, at 5:48 PM IST, a strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Tonga Islands, a scenic collection of over 170 islands in the South Pacific. The National Center for Seismology confirmed the quake’s occurrence, emphasizing the region’s vulnerability due to its position in the “Ring of Fire.”

The “Ring of Fire” is an area in the Pacific Ocean where tectonic plates frequently shift, leading to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes. Given this, Tonga remains at high risk for seismic events. While no major damage has been reported yet, experts are closely monitoring the situation to assess any long-term impact on the islands’ infrastructure and communities.

Tonga’s economy heavily relies on tourism, thanks to its pristine white-sand beaches and rich marine biodiversity. A significant earthquake could disrupt daily life and affect travel plans for visitors. Authorities are assessing whether the quake has triggered any tsunami threats, though no official alerts have been issued so far.

Turkey experiences moderate tremors

Meanwhile, Turkey also experienced seismic activity early on Monday, March 31. A magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near Alanya, Antalya, at 1:36 AM local time. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the main agency responsible for monitoring earthquakes, reported that the tremor occurred at a shallow depth of 12.40 km.

Although a 3.9-magnitude earthquake is considered relatively mild, shallow quakes can still cause structural damage, especially in older buildings or unstable terrains. Turkey is no stranger to earthquakes, as it sits on major fault lines that frequently generate seismic activity.

India’s response and preparedness

With earthquakes shaking multiple regions worldwide, Indian authorities are keeping a close watch. Although the recent tremors did not directly impact India, the government remains alert, ensuring that disaster management teams are prepared to respond if necessary.

India has experienced its fair share of devastating earthquakes in the past, making preparedness a top priority. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies regularly conduct drills and assess infrastructure resilience in seismic-prone zones.