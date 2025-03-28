Myanmar earthquake: Bangkok high-rise falls, rescuers race against time

A devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, shaking neighboring Thailand and causing a massive building collapse in Bangkok that left dozens trapped. The powerful tremor, centered in Myanmar’s Sagaing region, was followed by a strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock, sending shockwaves across the region.

Bangkok skyscraper collapse traps 43 workers

In the heart of Bangkok, a 30-storey government office under construction crumbled within seconds, burying 43 workers under debris. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, navigating through twisted steel and shattered concrete to search for survivors. Social media videos showed the moment the structure collapsed, leaving only dust and destruction in its wake. Authorities quickly declared a state of emergency as rescue operations intensified.

Hospitals overwhelmed in Myanmar’s capital

In Myanmar’s capital, Naypyidaw, hospitals struggled to handle the surge of injured arriving in cars, pickup trucks, and even on makeshift stretchers. Many victims were covered in dust, their faces and limbs smeared with blood. Medical teams worked frantically to stabilize the wounded, but the damage extended even to the hospital itself, with its emergency entrance partially caved in by falling concrete.

“This is a mass casualty situation,” a hospital official said while directing journalists away from critical care zones. Patients lay outside, some groaning in pain, others in shock, their eyes vacant with disbelief.

Panic in Bangkok as buildings shake

The tremor, which struck around 1:30 PM, sent waves of panic across Bangkok, a city of over 17 million people known for its towering skyscrapers. Alarms blared in high-rise apartments and hotels as residents scrambled to evacuate. Videos showed water spilling from rooftop pools, a stark reminder of the earthquake’s force.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation and coordinate rescue efforts. With aftershocks still a concern, authorities urged residents to remain cautious.

As rescue teams continue digging through rubble in Myanmar and Thailand, the full scale of the earthquake remains unclear.