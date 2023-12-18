Four back to back tremors rock J&K, Ladakh

Four back to back earthquakes rocked Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories (UTs) in a span of less than an hour on Monday, triggering scare among the residents.

A 5.7 magnitude tremor jolted Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Its epicenter was Kargil in Ladakh.

As per National Centre for Seismology, the earthquakes struck Kargil in Ladakh region and Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

No report of casualty or damage to property has been received so far.

MeT Department said that the first earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale occurred at 3.48 p.m. in Ladakh region with the epicentre in Kargil district.

The second earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale again occurred in the Ladakh region at 4.01 p.m. The third earthquake occurred in the Kishtwar area of J&K’s Doda district at 4.18 p.m., measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale.

Earlier on 18 June, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were hit by six earthquakes in 24 hours.