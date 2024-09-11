Quake with 5.4 magnitude rocks Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale struck near the town of Sial in neighbouring Pakistan’s Punjab province at 12:57 PM on Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), and its epicentre was located at 31.177 degree North and 70.630 degree East, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Tremors were also felt in parts of Afghanistan, as well as the northern region of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana.

However, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage to properties.

Earlier last month, two back-to-back earthquakes measuring 4.9 and 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in the Kashmir Valley.